Addison Barger headshot

Addison Barger News: Fills stat sheet in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 2, 2025 at 8:22pm

Barger went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk, four RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 11-9 win over the Yankees.

Barger crushed a three-run homer in the first inning and later added an insurance run with an RBI single in the ninth. The 25-year-old has hit safely in seven of his last eight games, a stretch that includes four extra-base hits, six RBI and eight runs scored. For the season, he's slashing .263/.325/.493 with 10 home runs, 30 RBI, 33 runs scored and two steals across 229 plate appearances.

Addison Barger
Toronto Blue Jays
