Addison Barger

Addison Barger News: Getting break Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 12, 2025

Barger isn't in the starting lineup Saturday versus the Athletics.

Barger will begin the contest on the bench with the A's sending a lefty starter (Jacob Lopez) to the mound. Barger started each of Toronto's past four games, going 3-for-17 with a home run and three RBI during that stretch. The 25-year-old has been playing a mix of right field and third base; George Springer and Ernie Clement are starting at those positions, respectively, Saturday.

Addison Barger
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
