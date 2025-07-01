Addison Barger News: Getting Tuesday off
Barger is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees.
After going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts while starting at third base in Monday's 5-4 win, the left-handed-hitting Barger will take a seat Tuesday as the Yankees send a second straight lefty starting pitcher (Max Fried) to the hill. Ernie Clement will cover third base and George Springer will occupy right field while Barger exits the starting nine.
