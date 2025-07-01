Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Addison Barger headshot

Addison Barger News: Getting Tuesday off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 1, 2025

Barger is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees.

After going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts while starting at third base in Monday's 5-4 win, the left-handed-hitting Barger will take a seat Tuesday as the Yankees send a second straight lefty starting pitcher (Max Fried) to the hill. Ernie Clement will cover third base and George Springer will occupy right field while Barger exits the starting nine.

Addison Barger
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now