Addison Barger News: Not in Tuesday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 24, 2025

Barger is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game at Cleveland.

Barger sat out Saturday's game due to hip discomfort before returning to the lineup Sunday, but he finds himself back on the bench for Tuesday's series opener versus the Guardians. It has yet to be reported that the 25-year-old has aggravated the injury, so it may simple be a rest day. Jonatan Clase is starting in right field and batting seventh Tuesday for Toronto.

