Addison Barger News: On base four times in win

Published on June 19, 2025

Barger went 3-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, a run scored and an RBI in Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks.

Batting second and starting in right field, Barger continued to scald the ball. Over his last 16 starts, the 25-year-old is slashing .328/.377/.703 with six doubles, six homers, 13 RBI and 15 runs. With Daulton Varsho (hamstring), Anthony Santander (shoulder), Nathan Lukes (concussion) and Myles Straw (ankle) all on the mend, Barger will likely see more work in right field in the short term rather than splitting his time at third base.

Addison Barger
Toronto Blue Jays
