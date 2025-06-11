Addison Barger News: On bench Wednesday

Barger is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

The left-handed-hitting Barger hasn't been a strict platoon player for the Blue Jays this season, but he'll nonetheless head to the bench for Toronto's second straight matchup with a lefty (Matthew Liberatore), after Barger previously sat against Phillies southpaw Jesus Luzardo last Thursday. With Barger out of the lineup, Ernie Clement will cover third base and George Springer will occupy right field.