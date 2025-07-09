Adley Rutschman Injury: Hits off tee Wednesday

Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino said that Rutschman (oblique) hit off a tee Wednesday, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

He was not swinging at full effort, but it's a step beyond the dry swings Rutschman took Tuesday. Rutschman will continue to go through a hitting progression as he works his way back from a strained left oblique. A clearer picture of his timeline to return from the 10-day injured list should be available later this month.