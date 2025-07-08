Adley Rutschman Injury: Takes dry swings Tuesday

Rutschman (oblique) took dry swings Tuesday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

The swings were low intensity and he didn't hit a ball, but it's still a step forward for Rutschman. The Orioles will wait to see how he recovers before determining the next step in his rehab. Rutschman has already been ruled out through the All-Star break and, given where he's at in his rehab, it seems unlikely he'll be ready for the first game of the second half.