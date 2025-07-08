Adley Rutschman Injury: Takes dry swings Tuesday
Rutschman (oblique) took dry swings Tuesday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.
The swings were low intensity and he didn't hit a ball, but it's still a step forward for Rutschman. The Orioles will wait to see how he recovers before determining the next step in his rehab. Rutschman has already been ruled out through the All-Star break and, given where he's at in his rehab, it seems unlikely he'll be ready for the first game of the second half.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now