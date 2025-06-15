Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Adley Rutschman headshot

Adley Rutschman News: Getting day off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 15, 2025

Rutschman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

Rutschman will receive his first day off since June 1 while Gary Sanchez starts at catcher and Gunnar Henderson serves as the Orioles' designated hitter. Though the 27-year-old's production has been disappointing relative to his draft-day price, he's picked up the pace at the plate while starting in the previous 11 games, slashing .366/.438/.561 with two home runs, eight runs and four RBI over that stretch.

Adley Rutschman
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now