Adley Rutschman News: Hits homer in loss

Rutschman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Monday's 7-1 loss to the Rays.

Rutschman hit his seventh home run of the season, his first in nine games, to account for the only Orioles run of the game. The pop from the 27-year-old's bat has been largely missing as of late; he has just four extra-base hits in his last 19 games. The catcher is slashing .233/.325/.384 in 235 at-bats, with his .708 OP down from the first two seasons of his career in which he was over .800.