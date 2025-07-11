Adolis Garcia News: Back-to-back days with homer

Garcia went 2-for-5 with a solo home run during Friday's 7-3 win over the Astros.

Garcia homered in back-to-back games for the first time since late March, taking Lance McCullers deep in the third inning. The 32-year-old is in the midst of his most consistent stretch of hitting this season, up to a season-long seven straight games with at least one hit and 10 of the last 11. He is slashing .234/.277/.398 on the season with 12 home runs and 54 RBI.