Adolis Garcia News: Drives in three in loss

Garcia went 1-for-5 with three RBI during Friday's 7-6 loss to the Mariners.

Garcia recorded just one hit, but picked up his fourth three-RBI game of the season. He's now driven in at least one run in three straight contests and is up to 42 RBI on the season. June continues to be the strongest month of the season for the 32-year-old, who is slashing .288/.341/.452 with two home runs and 12 RBI since the month began.