Adolis Garcia News: Extends hit streak in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 11, 2025 at 6:03am

Garcia went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Tuesday's 16-4 win over the Twins.

Whatever Garcia did during a mental hiatus worked for him. He's hit in all seven games since returning from the break, going 7-for-21 with three RBI and two steals. Everything had been singles prior to his two extra-base hits Tuesday. He's batted in the lower third of the order since coming back, but if his power stroke returns, expect manager Bruce Bochy to promote Garcia to the middle of the order, where he usually lives.

Adolis Garcia
Texas Rangers
