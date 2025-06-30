Adolis Garcia News: Homer, steal in loss

Garcia went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and a stolen base in Monday's 10-6 extra-innings loss to the Orioles.

Garcia snapped a stretch of eight games without a multi-hit effort, a span in which he was 3-for-31 (.097) with 12 strikeouts. The outfielder's blast was a game-tying homer in the 10th inning, though the Rangers went on to give up four runs in the 11th. Garcia is batting .225 with a .659 OPS, 10 homers, eight steals, 45 RBI and 27 runs scored across 80 contests this season, numbers that have him at a similar pace compared to his 2024 production.