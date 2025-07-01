Adolis Garcia News: Piles up season-high four RBI

Garcia went 3-for-5 with four RBI and a double in Tuesday's 10-4 victory over the Orioles.

On the heels of collecting three RBI in Monday's extra-innings loss to Baltimore, Garcia established a season high with four RBI on Tuesday. The 32-year-old right fielder was hitting just .208 as of May 28, but he's slowly begun to round into form since the beginning of June. Across his last 107 plate appearances, Garcia is slashing .278/.318/.443 with three home runs, seven doubles, 22 RBI and three stolen bases.