Adolis Garcia News: Walks it off to cap three-hit day

Garcia went 3-for-6 with a double and a RBI in Saturday's 5-4 win over the White Sox.

Garcia picked up his sixth career walk-off hit in the 11th inning to punctuate a three-hit day, his fourth of the season. The 32-year-old has been a good run-producer for the Rangers as of late, driving in seven in his past six games. Regardless, the outfielder is struggling at the plate this season, slashing .226/.270/.387 on the season, on pace for his worst campaign as a full-time big-leaguer.