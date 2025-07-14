Adonys Guzman News: Scooped by Bucs

The Pirates have selected Guzman with the 144th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

A catcher from Arizona, Guzman has an 80-grade throwing arm behind the dish. His bat took a step forward this year, giving him a chance to be more than just a defensive-minded backup in the majors. Guzman slashed .328/.411/.496 with nine home runs and an 11.8 percent strikeout rate in 62 games this spring.