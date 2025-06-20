Adrian Del Castillo Injury: Dealing with back issue

Del Castillo was placed on Triple-A Reno's 7-day injured list Friday due to lower back discomfort, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

Del Castillo spent over two months on the injured list to start the 2025 season due to a shoulder injury, but just 10 days after being reinstated, Del Castillo is back on the shelf due to a back injury. While the injury isn't expected to be a long-term issue, he'll be sidelined for at least one week.