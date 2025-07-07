Adrian Del Castillo News: Activated from MiLB IL
Del Castillo (back) is 5-for-17 with three walks and two runs scored in four games with Triple-A Reno since being activated from the 7-day injured list Tuesday.
Del Castillo landed on the 7-day injured list June 20 due to lower back discomfort but was only shut down for one week before gaining clearance to embark on a rehab assignment. He's batting .294 with two home runs, eight RBI and 10 runs through nine appearances this season for the Aces.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now