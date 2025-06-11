Menu
Adrian Del Castillo headshot

Adrian Del Castillo News: Comes up big in Triple-A debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 11, 2025

Del Castillo (shoulder) was reinstated from Triple-A Reno's 7-day injured list Tuesday and went 2-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and an additional run in a 15-9 loss to Sugar Land.

Del Castillo served as the designated hitter in his season debut for Reno, and he'll likely remain limited to a non-defensive role for at least a few more games while he looks to regain full strength in his throwing shoulder. The young backstop was diagnosed with a strained right shoulder late in spring training and made all 13 of his rehab appearances as a DH once he was cleared to begin an assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on May 20. Del Castillo posted an .893 OPS in 87 plate appearances in the majors a season ago, but he's unlikely to warrant serious consideration for a call-up to Arizona until he's catching again.

Adrian Del Castillo
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
