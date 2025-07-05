Adrian Houser News: Brilliant again Friday

Houser (4-2) picked up the win in Friday's 3-2 victory over the Rockies, allowing two unearned runs on four hits and two walks over eight innings. He struck out six.

While the 2025 edition of the Colorado offense doesn't present much of a challenge for pitchers, pitching at Coors Field carries its own risks, and Houser navigated them brilliantly. A throwing error by Josh Rojas in the fifth inning led to the only runs off the right-hander, as Houser generated 30 called or swinging strikes among his 96 pitches (65 total strikes) en route to his third straight quality start and seventh in eight trips to the mound for the White Sox. He'll take a 1.60 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 37:16 K:BB through 50.2 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the Blue Jays.