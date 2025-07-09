Adrian Houser News: Keeps rolling

Houser (5-2) earned the win Wednesday over the Blue Jays, allowing one run on seven hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out two.

Houser picked up a third straight win and fourth consecutive quality start against a Blue Jays team that had won ten in a row prior to Wednesday. The 32-year-old Houser has been nothing short of remarkable since signing with the White Sox in late May. His ERA is down to 1.56 with a 1.13 WHIP and 39:18 K:BB across nine starts (57.2 innings).