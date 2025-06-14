Adrian Houser News: Lacks control in second loss

Houser (2-2) took the loss Friday against the Rangers, giving up three runs on six hits and four walks in five innings. He struck out two.

Houser entered Friday on a four-game streak of quality starts, but he came one inning short of extending that stretch. The 32-year-old right-hander issued a season-high four walks, but his results since joining Chicago's rotation have certainly been productive. Houser sports a 2.15 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 22:10 K:BB through his first 29.1 innings, which gives him some streaming appeal in his next scheduled outing versus a Cardinals club with a .646 OPS against righties over their last 21 outings.