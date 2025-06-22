Adrian Houser News: Reinstated for Sunday's start

Houser (personal) was activated from the paternity list and is starting Sunday against the Blue Jays.

The right-hander landed on the paternity list Thursday to be with his growing family, but he's back with Chicago to make his next turn through the rotation Sunday. Houser has pitched well through his first five MLB starts of 2025 with a 2.15 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 22:10 K:BB across 29.1 innings.