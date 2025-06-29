Menu
Adrian Pinto Injury: Shut down at High-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 29, 2025

High-A Vancouver placed Pinto on its 7-day injured list May 16 due to an unspecified injury.

The 22-year-old second baseman had been raking for Vancouver prior to being shelved with the injury, slashing .284/.376/.608 with seven home runs and three stolen bases in just 85 plate appearances. Listed at 5-foot-6 and 156 pounds, Pinto generates a surprising amount of power, but durability is starting to become a concern for him; he's now spent multiple months on the IL for four consecutive seasons.

