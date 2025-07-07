Agustin Ramirez News: Cracks homer, double in win

Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a homer, a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 5-1 victory over the Reds.

Ramirez extended Miami's lead to 5-1 with a 420-foot solo shot off Cincinnati reliever Brent Suter in the seventh inning. The rookie backstop previously notched his 16th double of the season off starter Brady Singer. Ramirez has been a solid performer through his first 65 big-league games, slashing .245/.291/.479 with 14 homers, 39 RBI and 35 runs scored across 275 plate appearances.