Agustin Ramirez News: Crosses plate three times Sunday

Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, three runs scored and an RBI in Sunday's rout of the Orioles.

The rookie catcher wraps up an impressive first half by scoring multiple runs for the third time in the last seven games, a stretch in which he's batting .250 (7-for-28) with five doubles and a homer. Ramirez had provided some big-time power to the Marlins' lineup since his promotion in late April, and through his first 71 big-league contests he boasts a .242/.289/.470 slash line with 35 extra-base hits, including 14 home runs.