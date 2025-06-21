Agustin Ramirez News: Homer powers victory

Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and four RBI in Friday's 6-2 win over Atlanta.

Ramirez knocked out his 11th home run of the season, a big three-run home run that proved to be all the Marlins would need to win the game. The rookie has been excellent in his debut campaign while splitting time between catcher and designated hitter, slashing .239/.290/.458 in his 201 at-bats. The hits have proven to come in bunches for the 23-year-old lately -- he has five multi-hit games over his last 13 contests, but only 13 total hits over that same timeframe -- so the next step will be finding a way to develop more consistency.