Agustin Ramirez News: Homers in three-hit game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 26, 2025

Ramirez went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double, an additional RBI and two total runs scored in Thursday's 12-5 win over the Giants.

Ramirez has logged a trio of multi-hit efforts over his last six games, going 8-for-22 (.364) with two homers and seven RBI in that span. The catcher is warming up but still has a .247/.294/.466 slash line through 55 contests overall. He's added 12 homers, 30 RBI, 28 runs scored, 12 doubles and one stolen base. Ramirez is playing nearly everyday between catcher and designated hitter, though the Marlins also have backstops Nick Fortes and Liam Hicks in the mix.

