Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Agustin Ramirez headshot

Agustin Ramirez News: Launcehs 13th homer of 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 3, 2025

Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Thursday's 4-1 win over Minnesota.

Ramirez entered Thursday's game having gone 0-for-7 over the first two games of the series, but he gave the Marlins a 3-0 lead in the first inning, when he took David Festa deep to left-center field for a two-run homer. Ramirez is up to 13 home runs on the season, which is second most on the Marlins behind Kyle Stowers (15).

Agustin Ramirez
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now