Agustin Ramirez News: Launcehs 13th homer of 2025
Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Thursday's 4-1 win over Minnesota.
Ramirez entered Thursday's game having gone 0-for-7 over the first two games of the series, but he gave the Marlins a 3-0 lead in the first inning, when he took David Festa deep to left-center field for a two-run homer. Ramirez is up to 13 home runs on the season, which is second most on the Marlins behind Kyle Stowers (15).
