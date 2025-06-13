Menu
Agustin Ramirez News: Smacks two solo homers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 13, 2025 at 10:16pm

Ramirez went 3-for-5 with two solo home runs and an additional run scored in Friday's 11-9 win over the Nationals.

Ramirez -- who went 0-for-18 with five strikeouts in his four games prior to Friday -- wasted no time getting the Marlins on the board with a solo homer in the first inning, and the 23-year-old backstop followed that up with another solo shot in the fourth. Ramirez is up to 10 home runs this season, which leads all rookies and is tied with Shea Langeliers (oblique) for fifth most among catchers.

Miami Marlins
