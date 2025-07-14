Aiden Jimenez News: Heading to Kansas City

The Royals have selected Jimenez with the 158th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player draft.

Jimenez thrived out of the University of Arkansas' bullpen in 2025, collecting a 3.40 ERA and 40:13 K:BB over 42.1 frames. Arkansas had planned to put him in their rotation next season, but the 21-year-old is now likely to begin his pro career and should be given a chance to start in the Royals' system.