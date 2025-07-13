Aiva Arquette News: Drafted by Marlins

The Marlins have selected Arquette with the eighth overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

A 6-foot-5 infielder from Hawaii, Arquette made noise as a sophomore at Washington (.959 OPS) and held his own with a wood bat in the Cape Cod League last summer (.793 OPS) before hitting his way into the top 10 of the draft this year after transferring to Oregon State. Arquette slashed .353/.462/.647 with 18 home runs, seven steals and a 50:39 K:BB in 64 games as a junior while playing all his games at shortstop -- he saw time at third base and second base with Washington and on the Cape. Still, he didn't do his damage in the SEC or ACC and was good, not great (23.9 K%), during his toughest test on the Cape. Arquette's combination of capable defense at a premium position and the ability to hit for average and power stand out in a weak crop of college hitters, but he doesn't have a particularly high fantasy ceiling relative to the typical top college hitter in a class.