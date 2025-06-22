Alan Rangel News: Brought up from Triple-A

The Phillies recalled Rangel from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday.

Right-hander Michael Mercado was optioned to Triple-A to make room on the 26-man active roster and in the bullpen for Rangel. The 27-year-old right-hander previously made his MLB debut in a three-inning relief appearance June 7 and will likely serve as a lower-leverage arm during his latest stint with the Phillies.