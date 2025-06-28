Alan Rangel News: Collects multi-inning save

Rangel recorded his first career save in Friday's 13-0 rout of Atlanta, allowing six hits and a walk over five scoreless innings of relief. He struck out four.

Mick Abel was the scheduled starter for the Phillies, but a rain delay was called prior to the first pitch after the right-hander had already warmed up. When play resumed, the team elected to go with a bullpen game, and Rangel did most of the heavy lifting after Philadelphia raced out to an 11-0 lead in the third inning, tossing 71 pitches (49 strikes). Expect the 27-year-old to get sent back down to the rotation at Triple-A Lehigh Valley and be replaced with a fresh bullpen arm in short order.