Alan Roden headshot

Alan Roden News: Back in action Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 22, 2025

Roden (knee) will start in left field and bat ninth Sunday against the White Sox.

Roden hadn't appeared in a game since Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Diamondbacks while he managed a swollen right knee, but after a few days of rest and recovery, he's been given the green light to enter the starting nine of the series finale versus the White Sox. With Nathan Lukes returning from the 7-day injured list earlier this weekend and Addison Barger (hip) rejoining the lineup Sunday following a one-game absence, Roden's opportunities in the Toronto outfield could be fairly limited moving forward.

Alan Roden
Toronto Blue Jays
