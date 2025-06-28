Menu
Alan Roden News: Moved down to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 28, 2025 at 10:03am

The Blue Jays optioned Roden to Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday.

The move makes room on the 26-man roster for Will Wagner, who was recalled by the Blue Jays from Triple-A. Roden made the Blue Jays' Opening Day roster, and after a brief stint in the minors he returned to the big leagues at the end of May. He's gone 7-for-24 (.292) with two doubles and three RBI since the beginning of June. He has seen sparse playing time in the majors and will get more reps in an everyday role in Triple-A.

