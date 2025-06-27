Albert Suarez Injury: Still playing catch

Suarez (shoulder) played catch Friday and remains without a timetable for return, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Suarez's recovery has seemingly plateaued, as the 35-year-old hasn't progressed past playing catch since it was reported he was throwing 105 feet off flat ground. Interim manager Tony Mansalino said Friday that Suarez doesn't have a firm timetable for a return. He's been on the shelf since March 28.