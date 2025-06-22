Alec Burleson News: Continues hitting streak

Burleson went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and one run scored in Saturday's victory over the Reds.

Burleson got the Cardinals on the board Saturday with a two-run homer in the first inning, then added an RBI single in the eighth inning. The utilityman extended his hitting streak to nine games, during which he's slashed .410/.415/.718 with six extra-base hits and 10 RBI. On the season, he's batting .314/.352/.473 with 19 extra-base hits and 30 RBI across 66 games.