Alec Burleson News: Getting day off
Burleson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.
Burleson will get his first day off since June 6, breaking a stretch of 21 consecutive starts for the 26-year-old. Though he'll be taking a seat against lefty Logan Allen, Burleson hasn't been treated as a pure platoon player of late, as he had started in each of the Cardinals' last seven matchups with southpaw starters. Garrett Hampson will cover right field Sunday.
