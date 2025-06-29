Menu
Alec Burleson News: Getting day off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 29, 2025 at 1:54pm

Burleson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.

Burleson will get his first day off since June 6, breaking a stretch of 21 consecutive starts for the 26-year-old. Though he'll be taking a seat against lefty Logan Allen, Burleson hasn't been treated as a pure platoon player of late, as he had started in each of the Cardinals' last seven matchups with southpaw starters. Garrett Hampson will cover right field Sunday.

Alec Burleson
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
