Alec Burleson News: Getting day off vs. lefty

Burleson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.

Burleson will get his first day off since June 6, breaking a stretch of 21 consecutive starts for the 26-year-old. Though he'll be taking a seat against lefty Logan Allen, the left-handed-hitting Burleson hasn't been treated as a pure platoon player of late, as he had started in each of the Cardinals' last seven matchups with southpaw starters. Garrett Hampson will cover right field in place of Burleson on Sunday.