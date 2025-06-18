Alec Burleson News: Homers Tuesday

Burleson went 3-for-5 with a solo homer and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the White Sox.

Burleson tallied his sixth multi-hit game and second effort with three hits in the month of June alone. His big blast came in the seventh inning off lefty Tyler Alexander to extend the lead to 9-2. Burleson is now 7-for-14 this season against left-handed pitching and his three-hit night brought his season average to .305.