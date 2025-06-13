Alec Burleson News: Hot start to June

Burleson went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's 3-2 loss to Milwaukee.

A hot start to June continued to Burleson, as he now has four multi-hit games to begin the month. Across his last 38 at-bats, the lefty-hitting slugger is batting .368 with one homer, two doubles, four RBI and six runs scored. Burleson regularly sits against southpaws -- he's taken just 24 at-bats versus left-handers this year -- but he should continue to serve as St. Louis' primary designated hitter against right-handed pitching.