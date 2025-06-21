Menu
Alec Burleson headshot

Alec Burleson News: Settling into everyday role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 21, 2025

Burleson has made 13 straight starts for the Cardinals, including three straight against left-handed pitching.

The left-handed-hitting Burleson's first start this season against a traditional left-handed starter didn't come until May 31. However, he has started five of seven tilts versus lefties since that date and is slashing .381/.409/.571 against southpaws during that stretch. Burleson is batting .346/.379/.569 with seven homers since May 1 versus all pitchers, and he has hit third in five of the Cardinals' last six contests. A career .572 OPS against lefties suggests Burleson could be due for some regression in that area, but he should continue to play every day for the time being, especially while Ivan Herrera (hamstring) is shelved.

Alec Burleson
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
