Alec Marsh Injury: Resumes mound work

Marsh (shoulder) resumed throwing bullpen sessions at the end of May and has continued his throwing progression at the Royals' spring training facility in Arizona, MLB.com reports.

The report doesn't specify whether Marsh has resumed facing hitters yet, but that will be the next step in his progression once he gets enough bullpen sessions under his belt. The right-hander has been on the shelf all season after suffering from shoulder soreness early in spring training and then experiencing a setback in early April. Marsh posted a 4.53 ERA and 1.26 WHIP over 129 innings across 26 appearances (25 starts) with the Royals in 2024, but the big club may not have a spot available for him in the rotation once he's ready to return from the 60-day injured list, likely at some point in July.