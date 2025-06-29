Alejandro Osuna News: Playing time ticking up

Osuna started in left field and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Saturday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Mariners.

Osuna was the automatic runner in the bottom of the 10th and scored the winning run on Marcus Semien's bases-loaded single. The start was the fourth straight for Osuna, who is getting some additional opportunities with Wyatt Langford (oblique) on the 10-day injured list. The lefty-hitting Osuna could be in the lineup most days when the Rangers are facing a right-hander, as they do Sunday when Seattle sends Luis Castillo to the bump.