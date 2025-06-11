Menu
Alejandro Osuna News: Playing time trending down

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 11, 2025

Osuna is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.

With Adolis Garcia in the midst of a six-game hitting streak and having taken back control of a regular role in right field, Osuna's brief run as an everyday player seems to have come to an end. The 22-year-old rookie will hit the bench Wednesday for the third time in four games and could soon be headed back to Triple-A Round Rock if playing time at the big-league level remains sparse.

Alejandro Osuna
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
