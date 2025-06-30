Alejandro Osuna News: Sitting after five straight starts
Osuna is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles.
With the Orioles sending lefty Trevor Rogers to the hill for the series opener, the left-handed-hitting Osuna will head to the bench. Osuna had started in each of the Rangers' last five matchups with right-handed pitchers, and he looks poised to hold down a strong-side platoon role in the Texas outfield until one of Wyatt Langford (oblique) or Jake Burger (oblique) returns from the injured list.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now