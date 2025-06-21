Alex Bregman Injury: Doing well in running program
Bregman (quadriceps) is continues to make progress in running program but has yet to resume baseball activities as of Saturday, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.
Bregman received a positive report from his latest round of testing Wednesday, but he still looks to be at least a few more days away from resuming full baseball activities. He's been on the injured list since May 24 due to a strained right quad, and given that he's missed nearly a month, he may require a rehab assignment after he had previously expressed hope that he would be able to return from the 10-day injured list without heading to the farm beforehand.
