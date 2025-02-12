Alex Bregman Injury: Headed to Boston

Bregman (elbow) signed a three-year, $120 million contract with the Red Sox on Wednesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Bregman slashed .260/.315/.453 with 26 home runs and 75 RBI across 634 regular-season plate appearances in 2024, giving him the lowest OPS (.768) of his nine-year MLB career. In spite of that, his new contract will pay him nearly double the AAV of the $21.05 million qualifying offer he rejected, and it also includes opt-outs after both of the first two seasons. With Rafael Devers already in Boston, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports that Bregman is expected to move to second base -- a position he has not fielded since 2018.